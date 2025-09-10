Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 7,103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $240.59.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

