Glenview Trust co Acquires 1,600 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 89,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.61.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.