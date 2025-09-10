13,497 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock opened at $475.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
