13,497 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $475.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.