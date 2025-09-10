Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,761 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.