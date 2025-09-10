Strive Asset Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Strive Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

