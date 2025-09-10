Strive Asset Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Strive Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5%

C opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

