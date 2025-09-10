Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,170.58. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

