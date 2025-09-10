McAdam LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

