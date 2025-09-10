Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853,387 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $633,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.