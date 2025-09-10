Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

