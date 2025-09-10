CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 969,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,312,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,635,000 after buying an additional 2,454,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

