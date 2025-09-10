CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 969,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,312,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,635,000 after buying an additional 2,454,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

