Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

