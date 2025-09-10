Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

