Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $55,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $107.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

