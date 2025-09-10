JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

