Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.