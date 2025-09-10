Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.37 and a 200 day moving average of $291.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

