Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

