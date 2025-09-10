Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FINMY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FINMY

Leonardo Stock Performance

Leonardo Increases Dividend

FINMY stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1604 per share. This is an increase from Leonardo’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.