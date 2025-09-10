Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

