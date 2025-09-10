Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Expands By 32.2%

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08.

About Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.