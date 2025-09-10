Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $86,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $117.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

