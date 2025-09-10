Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,520 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

