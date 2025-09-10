Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,746,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,673,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 598,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sequans Communications shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 16th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sequans Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.