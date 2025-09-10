Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $118.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock worth $539,335,586. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

