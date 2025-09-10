Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,349,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,933,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 330,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

