Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 347.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $262.19 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.