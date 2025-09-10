Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 20,544 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,544 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

