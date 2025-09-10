Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

