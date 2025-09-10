Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,864,000 after acquiring an additional 136,428 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

