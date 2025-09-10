Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,345,303 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,345,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

