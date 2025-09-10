Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stake Boosted by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.4% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,029,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $979.25 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.16 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $961.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $976.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,130 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

