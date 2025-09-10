Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Boosted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $239.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

