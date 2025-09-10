Reviewing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Taboola.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.32 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.51 -$3.76 million $0.04 85.50

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56% Taboola.com 0.75% 5.27% 3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unisys and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.82%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Unisys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

