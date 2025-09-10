Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

