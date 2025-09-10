Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.