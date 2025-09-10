ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.36 million, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.83.
ECN Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Stock Average Calculator
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.