ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.36 million, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.83.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.