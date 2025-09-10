Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $9 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $263.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.12. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $263.41.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

