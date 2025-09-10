Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a 8.1% increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,067 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.