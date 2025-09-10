Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 559.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,315,237.35. Following the sale, the director owned 122,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,043,797.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,315,237.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,640 shares in the company, valued at $21,043,797.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,278 shares of company stock worth $100,977,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Atlassian Trading Up 5.6%

Atlassian stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

