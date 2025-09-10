Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,407 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,190,000 after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

