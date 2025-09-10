Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.77.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average of $371.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

