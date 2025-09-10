Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.27.

Shopify Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.