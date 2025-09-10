Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after buying an additional 229,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,798,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,524,000 after buying an additional 477,761 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TGT opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

