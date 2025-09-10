Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $51.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

