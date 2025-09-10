IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in Danaher by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 4,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

DHR stock opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.