Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $392.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.