Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

