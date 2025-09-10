IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Shares of C stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

