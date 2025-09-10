Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $152,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,868,000 after buying an additional 417,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after buying an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,279,000 after buying an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,999.94. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.